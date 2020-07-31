Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
FIERCE BEAUTY
Classical Mythology A to Z
An encyclopedic A-to-Z guide, this beautifully illustrated volume offers hundreds of rich, fascinating definitions of 700 major and minor characters, creatures, and places of classical…
The Prophet
A special and deluxe illustrated hardcover edition of the inspirational, million-copy bestselling classic. The perfect gift for anyone journeying and questioning on the road of…
Word Wise
Supercharge your speech to get what you want out of every conversation with this fun and practical guide that makes or breaks connections.An eye-opening guide…
Flower School
Create the flower arrangements of your dreams to keep at home, take to the office, or display on any special occasion using the simple tips…
Subway
This dynamic visual history of the world's largest transit system -- in all its intriguing, colorful, and even seedy glory -- is packed with fascinating…
The Louvre: All the Paintings
The most complete collection available, the New York Times bestselling book The Louvre: All the Paintings includes all 3,022 paintings from the permanent collection of…
The Vatican: All the Paintings
Discover the artistic wonders of the Vatican, from the Sistine Chapel to Raphael's frescoes, with the New York Times bestselling book The Vatican: All the…
Florence
The most comprehensive book on the paintings and frescoes of Florence -- with nearly 2,000 beautifully reproduced artworks from the city's great museums and churches…
Kovels' Antiques and Collectibles Price Guide 2021
The 2021 Kovels' Antiques and Collectibles Price Guide is the most complete and best-illustrated price guide available -- with 11,500 listings and more than 3,000…
Reactions
The third book in Theodore Gray's bestselling Elements Trilogy, Reactions continues the journey through the world of chemistry that began with his two previous bestselling…
FIERCELY EMPOWERING
Girls Who Build
Celebrate the can-do attitude of fierce girls who know how to wield a hammer, fire up a saw, and build everything from a bookshelf to…
The Kid's Book of the Elements
A fun, fascinating, and amazingly photographic exploration of the periodic table, for curious kids who want to understand how atoms and elements make up everything…
Birds of the World
From owls and hawks to flamingos and toucans, this completely illustrated, fact-filled book features hundreds of avian wonders from all over the world for kids…
Bugs of the World
From moths and beetles to worms and spiders, this completely illustrated, fact-filled book features hundreds of creepy-crawlies for kids to discover and explore.This gorgeously illustrated…
FIERCE LIVING
Off Grid Life
Bestselling Van Life author Foster Huntington shares his experiences -- as well as others -- living by his own rules in this aspirational book filled…
The Cannabis Apothecary
With this essential guide from the "Martha Stewart of marijuana edibles"(New Yorker), learn how to buy, prepare, and safely use THC and CBD for maximum…
The Encyclopedia of Kitchen Tools
The ultimate reference book for home cooks, seasoned chefs, and everyone in between, The Encyclopedia of Kitchen Tools guides readers through the history, practical uses,…
The Viking Hondbók
Learn what it was like to live as a Norseman in this fun and fascinating look at Vikings and the Viking Age. Vikings, those ancient…
This Is a Book for People Who Love the National Parks
Smart, short, and irresistibly illustrated, This Is a Book for People Who Love National Parks is a park-by-park celebration of the American outdoors.For devoted park-goers…
Jailed for Freedom
The 100th-anniversary special edition of Jailed for Freedom, the essential history and first-person account of the courageous and militant suffragists who fought for their right…
The Scotland Yard Puzzle Book
Pit your wits against the brilliant minds of Scotland Yard and see if you have what it takes to solve dozens of the world's toughest…