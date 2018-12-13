The Child’s Introduction Series brings young readers into creative worlds, sparking imagination and instilling a lifelong curiosity about the arts and science. In-depth, illustrated age-appropriate books on an array of topics including astronomy, music, dance, mythology, natural science, poetry and more allow young explorers to discover the joy of learning through reading at their own pace and on their own terms. And each volume includes its own reward, with stickers, activity pages, removable posters, or another added plus to further the books’ impact. With three new titles coming in 2021, it's a great year to be introduced to something fascinating.
You'll Love The Child's Introduction Series
New titles now available!
A Child's Introduction to Egyptology
Get ready to go back in time and discover one of history's most fascinating civilizations—Ancient Egypt! This illustrated introduction to Egyptology is packed with stories…
A Child's Introduction to the Environment
Explore the water, land, and air around us with this entertaining and informative look at our magnificent planet—and learn how your experiments, activities, and everyday…
For the Legendary Kid
A Child's Introduction to Norse Mythology
Packed with action, intrigue, trickery, and love, A Child's Introduction to Norse Mythology acquaints kids with the original North Germanic and Scandinavian folklore behind characters…
A Child's Introduction to Greek Mythology
The newest book in Black Dog's best-selling, award-winning series explores the fascinating world of Greek mythology from the myth of Narcissus to Odysseus versus the…