You'll Love The Child's Introduction Series

The Child’s Introduction Series brings young readers into creative worlds, sparking imagination and instilling a lifelong curiosity about the arts and science. In-depth, illustrated age-appropriate books on an array of topics including astronomy, music, dance, mythology, natural science, poetry and more allow young explorers to discover the joy of learning through reading at their own pace and on their own terms. And each volume includes its own reward, with stickers, activity pages, removable posters, or another added plus to further the books’ impact.  With three new titles coming in 2021, it's a great year to be introduced to something fascinating.

New titles now available!

A Child's Introduction to Egyptology

Get ready to go back in time and discover one of history's most fascinating civilizations—Ancient Egypt! This illustrated introduction to Egyptology is packed with stories…

A Child's Introduction to the Environment

Explore the water, land, and air around us with this entertaining and informative look at our magnificent planet—and learn how your experiments, activities, and everyday…

Who Loves Music and Dance?

A Child's Introduction to Ballet (Revised and Updated)

This enchanting introduction to the wonderful world of ballet has been updated to include a removable poster and access to 25 downloadable music tracks.Young dancers have fallen in love with this charming, illustrated exploration of the world's great ballets. Featuring twenty-five famous and beloved pieces such as Swan Lake,The Nutcracker,… Read More

A Child's Introduction to the Orchestra (Revised and Updated)

This interactive, bestselling introduction to the world of classical music -- from music history and key composers to instruments and arrangements -- now includes a removable poster and access to downloadable music so elementary-age children (and their parents) can listen as they learn.A Child's Introduction to the Orchestra is a… Read More

For Kids Curious About History

A Child's Introduction to African American History

A comprehensive, entertaining look at heroes, heroines, and critical moments from African American history -- from the slave trade to the Black Lives Matter movement -- by award-winning author Jabari Asim. Jabari Asim goes beyond what's taught in the classroom to reveal a fact-filled history of African American history through… Read More

Who is Creative and Curious?

A Child's Introduction to the Night Sky (Revised and Updated)

This charming exploration of the night sky -- featuring a star finder and glow-in-the-dark stickers -- which has more than a quarter of a million young astronomers enjoying the night sky in countries around the world, is now completely revised and updated.A Child's Introduction to the Night Sky is the… Read More

A Child's Introduction to Art

Explore the fascinating world of art and artists while trying do-it-yourself art projects in this colorful informative book. Introduce kids ages 9 through 12 to the artworld's most famous painters, styles, and periods, all brought to life through full-color photographs of 40 masterpieces, as well as charming original illustrations. This… Read More

A Child's Introduction to Poetry (Revised and Updated)

This delightful, interactive journey through the history of the world's poetry now includes a removable poster and access to downloadable audio, allowing kids to listen and learn as they experience the magic of the spoken word.Poetry can be fun -- especially when we can read it, hear it, and discover… Read More

A Child's Introduction to Natural History

In the tradition of Black Dog's best-selling Child's Introduction books, which include The Story ofthe Orchestra and A Child's Introduction to the Night Sky, A Child's Introduction to Natural History introduces readers ages 8 to 12 to the fascinating wonders of our natural world. Highlighting every kingdom of life--plants, bacteria,… Read More

A Child's Introduction to the World

Readers ages 9 to 12 will travel around the globe, from Greenland to Tasmania, learning the locations and characteristics of continents, countries, and states and provinces in this lively introduction to our world, its geography, culture, and people. Starting with the basics hemispheres, latitude and longitude, continental drift, map notation,… Read More

