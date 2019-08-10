The Child’s Introduction Series brings young readers into creative worlds, sparking imagination and instilling a lifelong curiosity about the arts and science. In-depth, illustrated age-appropriate books on an array of topics including astronomy, music, dance, mythology, natural science, poetry and more allow young explorers to discover the joy of learning through reading at their own pace and on their own terms. And each volume includes its own reward, with stickers, activity pages, removable posters, or another added plus to further the books’ impact. Check out the newly revised editions of two of the series' most popular titles: A Child's Introduction to the Night Sky and A Child's Introduction to the Orchestra!
The Get Ready for School Series -- 100% Teacher Approved Activities for Young Learners entering Pre-K to 2nd Grade
Get Ready for School: Pre-K (Revised & Updated)
Revised, updated, and fun: Help your child get ready for the first day of pre-k with hundreds of illustrated, teacher-approved activities and games in this…
Get Ready for School: Kindergarten (Revised & Updated)
Is your child ready for kindergarten? Make learning fun with hundreds of illustrated, teacher-approved activities and games in this convenient spiral-bound binder of kindergarten concepts.Get…
Get Ready for School: First Grade (Revised and Updated)
Newly revised and udpated, this fun and lively fill-in workbook—packed with more than 400 teacher-approved, common core-aligned activities—is a must-have to help your first grader…
Get Ready for School: Second Grade (Revised and Updated)
Newly revised and updated, this fun and lively fill-in workbook—packed with more than 300 teacher-approved, common-core aligned activities—is a must-have to help your second grader…
Get Ready for School: More Pre-K
Who is ready for Pre-K? Get Ready for School More Pre-K puts fun into fundamental concepts. Hundreds of new teacher-approved illustrated activities and crafts introduce…
Get Ready for School: More Kindergarten
Kindergarten is coming, and every child can enjoy it by getting ready with Get Ready for More Kindergarten, packed with hundreds of colorful, illustrated activities…
Get Ready for Kindergarten: On-the-Go
Take this colorful activity book with you wherever you go and let kids Get Ready for Kindergarten: On-the-Go! Packed with hundreds of teacher-approved, common-core aligned…
Get Ready for First Grade: On-the-Go
Take this colorful activity book with you wherever you go and let kids Get Ready for First Grade: On-the-Go! Packed with hundreds of teacher-approved, common-core…
Get Ready for School: Handwriting
Perfect for children in Pre-K through 1st grade, Get Ready for School: Handwriting will help your new writer master the letters of the alphabet and…
Get Ready for School: Cursive
Perfect for rising second and third grade students, Get Ready for School: Cursive will teach children to write in script, ensuring a lifetime of flowing,…
Get Ready for School: Writing Skills
Better writing skills help children do their best in any subject. Get Ready for School: Writing Skills goes beyond improved letter formation to make sentence…
Get Ready for School First Grade Laptop Workbook
Is your child ready for First Grade? Get Ready for First Grade Laptop Workbook teaches basic early-learning skills through mazes, letter searches, and other fun…
Get Ready for School Pre-Kindergarten Laptop Workbook
Get ready for Pre-Kindergarten with this delightfully illustrated laptop workbook perfect for small hands with active minds. Get Ready for Pre-Kindergarten Laptop Workbook teaches basic…
Explore the world and oceans with downloadable maps for exploring beyond the pages of these colorful atlases!
It All Adds Up!
Math with Bad Drawings
A hilarious reeducation in mathematics-full of joy, jokes, and stick figures-that sheds light on the countless practical and wonderful ways that math structures and shapes…
Change Is the Only Constant
The next book from Ben Orlin, the popular math blogger and author of the underground bestseller Math With Bad Drawings.Change Is The Only Constant is…
The Theodore Gray Collection - books and activities for all ages
Elements
With more than 1 million copies sold worldwide, The Elements is the most entertaining, comprehensive, and visually arresting book on all 118 elements in the…
Molecules
In his highly anticipated sequel to The Elements, Theodore Gray demonstrates how the elements of the periodic table combine to form the molecules that make…
Reactions
The third book in Theodore Gray's bestselling Elements Trilogy, Reactions continues the journey through the world of chemistry that began with his two previous bestselling…
How Things Work
Million-copy bestselling author of The Elements, Molecules, and Reactions Theodore Gray applies his trademark mix of engaging stories, real-time experiments, and stunning photography to the…
Elements Puzzle
A challenging, 1000-piece jigsaw puzzle of Theodore Gray's iconic photographic periodic table. This stunning photographic periodic table, a one-of-a-kind representation of every known atom in…
Theodore Gray's ABC Elements
A delightful new Elements board book that teaches baby, age 0-3, all about the ABCs and the elements of the periodic table at the same…
Theodore Gray's My First Elements
Introduce Baby to the wonderful, colorful elements that make up his or her world!This board book for babies, ages 6 months to 3 years, features…
Theodore Gray's Completely Mad Science
The ultimate Theodore Gray collection, Theodore Gray's Completely Mad Science collects every one of Gray's dramatic, visually spectacular, and enlightening scientific experiments into one complete…
Photographic Card Deck of The Elements
A companion to the bestselling book The Elements: A Visual Exploration of Every Known Atom in the Universe, this beautiful photographic card deck features all…
The Elements Magnet Set
Display and play with the building blocks of life with The Elements Magnet Set!Based on the iconic images from Theodore Gray's bestselling book The Elements,…
The Elements Notebooks
The beautiful, vivid imagery of Theodore Gray's The Elements now graces this irresistible set of 3 paper-bound notebooks, perfect for students and science enthusiasts of…
The Elements Notecards
Send atomic greetings with one of the 10 elemental notecards included in this unique set.Based on Theodore Gray's bestselling book The Elements, this unique set…
Let's Science the Heck Out of this Year!
Constellations
Perfect for stargazers and armchair astronomers of all ages, CONSTELLATIONS is a beautifully illustrated, fascinatingguide to all 88 constellations, including an illustrated star map for…
Deep Space
Explore the mysteries of space that lie beyond our solar system on this spectacular, visual journey to nebulae, galaxies, black holes, and the edge of…
Solar System
Take an astonishing visual journey through time and space with Solar System, a mesmerizing way to experience the magnitude of the universe through fascinating text,…
Consider the Platypus
*FINALIST FOR THE 2020 GENERAL NONFICTION MINNESOTA BOOK AWARDS*Interested in the origins of the species? Consider the Platypus uses pets such as dogs and cats…
Light
A visual exploration of the power and behavior of light, across the electromagnetic spectrum, and how it affects life on earth and everything in the…
Magnitude
In the tradition of illustrated science bestsellers, like Thing Explainer andharkening back to the classic film The Powers of Ten, this unique, fully-illustrated, four-color book…
Secret Language of Color
The Secret Language of Color celebrates and illuminates the countless ways in which color colors our world. Why is the sky blue, the grass green,…
Tides and the Ocean
Surfers, sailors, and anyone who loves the ocean will enjoy this visual exploration of the world's seas along its shores, including rip tides, swells, waves,…
Card Decks Packed With Fun Facts and Photos!
Photographic Card Deck of the Solar System
A companion to Solar System: A Visual Exploration of the Planets, Moons, and Other Heavenly Bodies that Orbit Our Sun, this beautiful photographic card deck…
Photographic Card Deck of The Elements
A companion to the bestselling book The Elements: A Visual Exploration of Every Known Atom in the Universe, this beautiful photographic card deck features all…
American Museum of Natural History Card Deck
Created in partnership with the world-renowned American Museum of Natural History, this beautiful, informative card deck captures, in pictures and words, 100 of the museum's…
Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum Photographic Card Deck
Created in partnership with the world-renowned Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum, this beautifully packaged, informative card deck captures, in words and stunning photographs, 100…
The Vatican Art Deck
This one-of-a-kind array of 100 art masterpieces, quality printed on handsome card stock, brings together the finest works from the magnificent spiritual and artistic collection…
Louvre Art Deck
Based on Black Dog's best-selling book The Louvre: All the Paintings, this beautiful, informative card deck is the perfect way to experience the treasures of…