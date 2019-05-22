100% Teacher Approved Activities for Young Learners entering Pre-K to 2nd Grade
Get Ready for School: Pre-K (Revised & Updated)
Revised, updated, and fun: Help your child get ready for the first day of pre-k with hundreds of illustrated, teacher-approved activities and games in this…
Get Ready for School: Kindergarten (Revised & Updated)
Is your child ready for kindergarten? Make learning fun with hundreds of illustrated, teacher-approved activities and games in this convenient spiral-bound binder of kindergarten concepts.Get…
Get Ready for School: First Grade (Revised and Updated)
Newly revised and udpated, this fun and lively fill-in workbook—packed with more than 400 teacher-approved, common core-aligned activities—is a must-have to help your first grader…
Get Ready for School: Second Grade (Revised and Updated)
Newly revised and updated, this fun and lively fill-in workbook—packed with more than 300 teacher-approved, common-core aligned activities—is a must-have to help your second grader…
Get Ready for School: More Pre-K
Who is ready for Pre-K? Get Ready for School More Pre-K puts fun into fundamental concepts. Hundreds of new teacher-approved illustrated activities and crafts introduce…
Get Ready for School: More Kindergarten
Kindergarten is coming, and every child can enjoy it by getting ready with Get Ready for More Kindergarten, packed with hundreds of colorful, illustrated activities…
Comfy laptop books with pen & wipe-off board
Get Ready for School: Cursive
Perfect for rising second and third grade students, Get Ready for School: Cursive will teach children to write in script, ensuring a lifetime of flowing,…
Get Ready for School: Handwriting
Perfect for children in Pre-K through 1st grade, Get Ready for School: Handwriting will help your new writer master the letters of the alphabet and…
Get Ready for School: Writing Skills
Better writing skills help children do their best in any subject. Get Ready for School: Writing Skills goes beyond improved letter formation to make sentence…
Get Ready for Kindergarten: On-the-Go
Take this colorful activity book with you wherever you go and let kids Get Ready for Kindergarten: On-the-Go! Packed with hundreds of teacher-approved, common-core aligned…
Get Ready for First Grade: On-the-Go
Take this colorful activity book with you wherever you go and let kids Get Ready for First Grade: On-the-Go! Packed with hundreds of teacher-approved, common-core…
Subject-Specific Softcover Workbooks
Get Ready for Kindergarten: Letters & Sight Words
Black Dog has launched a new format of its best-selling Get Ready for School series. These four brand-new, activity-packed paperbacks give kids a head start…
Get Ready for Kindergarten: Numbers, Time & Opposites
Black Dog has launched a new format of its best-selling Get Ready for School series. These four brand-new, activity-packed paperbacks give kids a head start…