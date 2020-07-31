Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

The Turner Classic Movie Book Collection

Hollywood Black

The films, the stars, the filmmakers-all get their due in Hollywood Black, a sweeping overview of blacks in film from the silent era through Black…

Fright Favorites

Turner Classic Movies presents a collection of monster greats, modern and classic horror, and family-friendly cinematic treats that capture the spirit of Halloween, complete with…

The Essentials Vol. 2

A guide to fifty-two examples of must-see cinema, The Essentials Vol. 2 -- based on the Turner Classic Movies series -- is packed with behind-the-scenes…

This Was Hollywood

In this one-of-a-kind Hollywood history, Carla Valderrama -- creator of Instagram's celebrated @ThisWasHollywood -- reveals the forgotten past of the film world in a dazzling…

West Side Story

A captivating, richly illustrated full account of the making of the ground-breaking movie classic West Side Story (1961).A major hit on Broadway, on film West…

Christmas in the Movies

Turner Classic Movies presents a bucket list of the best and most beloved holiday films of all time, complete with spirited commentary, behind-the-scenes stories, and…

Cinemastrology

Picking your perfect flick can be an overwhelming experience. But fear not! Cinemastrology answers a question that has stumped even the most avid film buff…

Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas Cross-Stitch Kit

We're simply meant to be . . . cross-stitching! Bring Tim Burton's creepy, merry tale to life with this all-in-one mini cross-stitch kit!Perfect for crafters…

Jaws

Celebrate the forty-fifth anniversary of the classic summer blockbuster with this official Jaws miniature collectible!We're going to need a bigger boat -- and desk --…

Back to the Future: Magnetic Hoverboard

Great Scott -- a magnetic version of the hoverboard from the Back to the Future films! This collectible set includes: Mini magnetic hoverboard Mini sneakers…

Larger Than Life

This nostalgic, fully-illustrated history of boy bands -- written by culture critic and boy band stan Maria Sherman -- is a must-have for diehard fans…

Queen All the Songs

Filled with fascinating photographs (some rarely seen), and juicy behind-the-scenes details, Queen All the Songs details the unique recording history of the mega-bestselling and hugely…

Vinyl Age

From Carolina Soul Records, one of the world's largest online record sellers, comes the definitive guide to every aspect of record collecting in the digital…

BABY ROCKERS

Baby KISS

Buy the Book

Introduce your littlest rocker to the glamour and theatricality of KISS in this delightful book in the Baby Rocker board book series. Black-and-white face paint. White lights. Pink tongue. Orange fireworks. Celebrate all that encompasses the rock group KISS with your young toddler in this fun, fantastical, and playful new…

Baby Elvis

Buy the Book

Get out your blue suede shoes. It's time to rock n' roll!Smooth hair. Rough sideburns. Long jumpsuit. Short lei. Celebrate the King of Rock n' Roll with little ones in this vibrant, playful, and fun board book.

Let's Dance

Baby Bowie

Buy the Book

Introduce your littlest rocker to the magic and creativity of David Bowie in this delightful book in the new Baby Rocker board book series.Shiny lightning bolt. High boots. Spiky hair. Celebrate all that iconic musician David Bowie is about with your toddler in this fun, fantastical, and playful new book.…

Let's Dance

Buy the Book

For David Bowie fans young and old comes a very special picture book celebrating dancing and being joyful while paying homage to an iconic musical figure."Let's dance. Put on your red shoes and dance the blues..." Embrace the spirit and mood of iconic musician David Bowie in this must-have book…

